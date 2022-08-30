GOP Rep. Jackson: ‘No One Trusts the FBI or the DOJ Anymore’

Representative Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First” that the American people didn’t trust the Department of Justice or FBI after former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, FL was raided.

Jackson said, “They have been coming after Donald Trump since before he was sworn in as president, and they will not stop. This was just a fishing expedition to go into his personal space and spend 9 hours digging through his personal space, looking for anything they could find to come at him. I mean, it’s just unbelievable that this happened. It should infuriate every single American and should make us all scared.”

He continued, “No one trusts the FBI or the DOJ anymore. I don’t trust them any further than I can throw that entire building. So this is just their attempt to try to stave off the special master. Who knows what they got out of there? I don’t trust these people at all.”

Jackson added, “They came in. They spent nine hours in there. They walked in with backpacks. They kicked out the president’s lawyers, the Secret Service agents. Who knows, in my opinion, I’m just going to say if they told me they found something, I wouldn’t know that they actually found it there or said they found it there or if they just said they found it there. I don’t trust this organization anymore. The American people don’t trust this organization anymore.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN