Blackburn: ‘Axis of Evil’ Developing Stronger Ties with Russia-China Exercises, Iran Sending Drones to Russia

During an interview released on Wednesday’s edition of the “Fox News Rundown” podcast, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said that the joint military exercises between Russia and China, in addition to Iran sending drones to Russia, show that the “new axis of evil” is China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea and argued that we need to pay particular attention to the relationship between China and Russia.

Blackburn stated, [relevant remarks begin around 7:35] “I think it’s also important for us to note in this discussion that China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, that comprises your new axis of evil, as I call it. And what you see is Russia beginning to do exercises, military exercises with China. … At the same time, you see Iran — another participant in that axis of evil — stepping up and saying, hey, Russia, if you need drones, if you need some ISR capabilities, come to us. We will be happy to sell these to you. So, we need to keep our eye on this and look at that relationship between Russia and China, look at the relationship of how China is using Russia to help China push to their goal of global dominance.”

