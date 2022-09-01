Brennan: ‘I’m Sure that Mar-a-Lago Was Being Targeted by Russian Intelligence and Other Intelligence Services’

Former CIA Director John Brennan said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he is “sure” former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate “was being targeted by Russian intelligence and other intelligence services” while discussing the Justice Department investigation into classified materials that resulted in a raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Brennan said, “This whole affair is just so bizarre, but then, Donald Trump is bizarre and has been bizarre for the past five, six years, ever since he entered the White House. And what we are seeing and come to understand is very, very worrisome, and I know that national security professionals inside the government and former colleagues are shaking their heads at what damage might have been done. Here is an individual who had access to this country’s most sensitive national security secrets, and he decided, without any type of legal basis, to take many documents out of the White House and bring them down to Mar-a-Lago in an unsecured manner and an unsecured facility.”

He added, “I’m sure that Mar-a-Lago was being targeted by Russian intelligence and other intelligence services over the last 18 to 20 months. If they were able to get individuals into that facility and access those rooms where the documents were and made copies of those documents, that is what they would do. They wouldn’t steal the documents, they would make copies, and they would put them back exactly where they were. So now the intelligence community has to try to determine if they were compromised.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN