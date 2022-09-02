Kennedy: Biden’s Speech a ‘Very Cynical Attempt to Fill Our Heads with Stupid’

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) said Friday on FNC’s “FOX & Friends” that President Joe Biden’s Thursday night speech was a “very cynical attempt to fill our heads with stupid.”

Kennedy said, “President Biden we saw last night was really every inch Joe Biden, the politician. His speech was a very cynical attempt to fill our heads with stupid.”

He added, “I thought to myself, what a missed opportunity to talk to the American people straight up about the reasons when they lie down and sleep at night they can’t. He could have talked about crime, inflation, the learning loss of our children, the mountain of Fentanyl coming across the border, killing our teenagers. Instead, he chose to say to the American people, if you don’t agree with me about higher taxes, more government, and if you don’t agree with me, moms are birthing people, and if you don’t agree with me, that government has a constitutional right to talk to your 5-year-old about sexuality, you are a bad person, and you’re not even an American.”

Kennedy added, “I guess after it was over, I said to myself, you know, it is really true, I have said this before, but the water will not clear up in Washington until we get the pigs out of the creek. No one is coming to save us but ourselves. I hope people go vote.”

