GOP Rep. Reschenthaler: Our ‘Allies’ Like Germany and France Need to Do More to Pressure Russia

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) stated that America’s “so-called allies” in Europe — specifically France and Germany — need to step up and do “more to put pressure on Russia” and argued that there needs to be better oversight over where the American money that is being sent to Ukraine is going.

Reschenthaler said, “[W]e should never be in this position again, where our allies are dependent on the Russians for energy. Under President Trump, we were an energy exporter, a net energy exporter. We could still be an exporter, if we just had the pipelines, the infrastructure, we [did] away with the regulation [and] the slow-walking of permits, and actually used our energy resources to help our allies abroad and also break off the control that Russia has over Europe.”

He added, “I am concerned. We should have more oversight over where this money is going. But we should also ask our allies, our so-called allies, the Germans and the French, why they’re not doing more to put pressure on Russia and why they’re not fulfilling all the sanctions they promised us because that would help bring the war to an end more quickly.”

