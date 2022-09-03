PA Manufacturing Workers: Biden Wants to Help People in Big Cities with Loan Plan and We Have to Cover the Cost

During portions of interviews with Fox News Digital released on Saturday, manufacturing workers in Pennsylvania sounded off on President Joe Biden’s student loan debt cancellation program.

Jim Davis said, “It’s not going to affect the people that are here, the people that are actually out doing all the work. So, yeah, he’s going to help the people in the bigger cities because that’s what he wants. But as far as me, it’s not going to help me.”

Francisco Hernández stated, “A lot of those families are rich. They have the money to pay it off. I mean, so they get a break and they get to sit on their couch — their kids are stuck with a degree that they can’t even use.” And “Everything’s just going to be — is a gift, but that goes on the back of our debt and the taxpayers are the ones who have to cover that.”

Kevin Wasileski said, “I haven’t really met that many [people enthusiastic about it]. My thoughts are that, they signed a contract, they should pay for it. Why should I pay for somebody else’s college?” And “I don’t think the plumber should be paying for the doctor’s pre-med school.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett