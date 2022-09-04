Beschloss: Trump Telling Americans ‘There Should Be Violence’ if He’s Indicted

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Symone” that former President Donald Trump was telling his followers “there should be violence” if he was indicted.

Host Symone Sanders said, “There are 43% of Americans out there who believe a Civil War is either very, or somewhat likely to happen in the next decade. That is according to a poll by You Gov and the Economists. They also found that those who identify as quote strong Republicans are most likely to believe this. You have also got these elected Republican officials like Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for a national divorce. Thousands of people stormed the Capitol. Let’s not forget January 6. What clues has history given us on how to change course here?”

Beschloss said, “The first clue, I think you would agree with me on this. It’s that when in history have we had an ex-president essentially saying that if I get indicted, there will be violence in the streets, or having allies like Lindsey Graham say that. He certainly has sent that message to the attorney general. We have never had anything like that.”

He added, “This is the first time in American history that we have had somebody who used to be president of the United States. Although I guess in his warped mind, he thinks he still is president.”

Sanders said, “He doesn’t believe he lost the election.”

Beschloss said, “Down in his throne room in New Jersey, or wherever he is. The point is, this is somebody who held the office and is basically saying to Americans that there should be civil war. There should be violence in case I get indicted. Nothing like that ever in American history.”

