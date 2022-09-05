Donalds: Dems Have to Attack Strawmen Because Their Agenda Is Indoctrinating Kids, Spending, and Ignoring Crime

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said that Democrats have to try to attack strawmen on the right because if they win, they’ll pass more spending, keep ignoring the border and crime, and “will continue to indoctrinate children, and all of the things that have given the American people angst.”

Donalds stated, “[W]hat they are trying to do is take the actions on January 6 and conflate that with the MAGA agenda, the Make America Great Again agenda, and that is simply not true. And they have to do this because the Democrat agenda, the Joe Biden agenda, the Raphael Warnock agenda, the John Fetterman agenda has failed Americans in every state in the country. And so, they have to try to conflate the two. That’s what they’re doing for the voters. But let’s be very, very clear, if you give the Democrats in the Senate another majority, all they’re going to do is continue to pass more wasteful spending. They’re going to continue to ignore the southern border. They’re going to continue to ignore crime in our streets and our cities. They will continue to indoctrinate children, and all of the things that have given the American people angst. This is why Keisha Bottoms and Joe Biden can’t talk about the facts and the reality in America today, they have to continue to bring up these fig leaves, they have to bring up these strawman arguments to make their case to the American people.”

