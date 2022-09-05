Grassley: FBI Director Wray Must Do ‘Much More’ to Combat Agency Bias

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that because former FBI agent Timothy Thibault allegedly interfered with an investigation into Hunter Biden, FBI Director Christopher Wray needed to do “much more” to combat political bias within the agency.

Grassley said, “We wouldn’t even know about it if there weren’t whistleblowers, very patriotic people in the Justice Department that came to me and gave me this information about Thibault. He opens an investigation against Trump based upon very just fuzzy newspaper reporting and then closes down an investigation on Hunter. And at least Wray moved him out of that position. Now he is not even in the department. But I think Wray has to do much more to come up with a plan to show that this political bias within the FBI is going to be attacked and rooted out.”

He continued, “If there isn’t corruption the way they take care of that by total transparency whether it’s in regard to the most raid in Florida or whether it’s how they treated Hillary Clinton different than Trump or whether what they are doing with Thibault.”

Grassley added, “That’s why total transparency is important. The public’s business has to be public.”

