Ron Johnson: Biden Is Acting Like ‘Divider-in-Chief’

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Monday on “Fox News Live” that President Joe Biden has disastrous policies and was acting like a “divider-in-chief.”

Johnson said, “With President Biden coming in here today, certainly he hasn’t s helped Wisconsin workers. His policies, his governance have been disastrous for Wisconsin workers. Record high inflation, or 40-year high inflation outstripping the 5% wage gains, record gas prices, I know they’re down a little bit, but 60% higher they were when Biden took office, unsafe communities, rising crime. Here we are in America in the year 2022, and we don’t have enough baby formula to feed infants.”

He continued, “I’ll tell you workers in Wisconsin, people who either scrimped and saved to pay off college loans or never went to college, are furious that President Biden —and this is all supported by Mandela Barnes, all these disastrous policies are supported by my opponent — they are furious he is transferring 300 billion to maybe a trillion dollars onto their backs. The Biden administration policies, democratic governance has been disastrous to Wisconsin workers.”

When asked what Wisconsin voters are most concerned about, Johnson said, “They are concerned we are losing this country. That is the main problem. They don’t like a divider-in-chief.”

