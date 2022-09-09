Dem Rep. Sherman: We Have Inflation Due to COVID Shutdowns, People Buying Things on Amazon, and China, Not Biden

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) argued that blaming President Joe Biden for inflation is unfair because, due to COVID shutdowns, people “couldn’t go to bars or restaurants and sporting events, so they bought everything on Amazon, and that pushed up the price of goods and is still having an effect.” And factories in China have shut down and increased prices.

Sherman said, “[W]e dealt with COVID. We didn’t deal with it perfectly as a society, and no society in the world knew what to do with it, and the effect on our economy was that we kept people’s incomes high. And I don’t hear Republicans contradicting that. They couldn’t go to bars or restaurants and sporting events, so they bought everything on Amazon, and that pushed up the price of goods and is still having an effect. And then, of course, they’ll try to blame Biden for the fact that factories in China are shut down. That isn’t Biden. That’s Xi. But if factories in China are shut down, it’s going to be hard to supply American stores. So, I think the rap on Biden for the inflation is misplaced.”

