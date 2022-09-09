Maher: Abbott ‘Called’ the ‘Not in My Backyard’ ‘Bluff’ and ‘Hypocrisy’ of Dem Cities Who Want ‘Open Borders or Close to It’

During the Overtime segment of Friday’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) program busing migrants to New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago has called the bluff of liberals in those cities and exposed the “hypocrisy” of people on the left saying, “let’s have open borders or close to it,” “but not in my backyard.”

Maher said, “It is an interesting question for liberals to be like, hey, let’s have open borders or close to it, and then when they come, but it’s not in our states. And the Texas Governor kind of called their bluff. He was like, well, you like immigrants so much? Have some of ours.”

He added, “This is about, there seems to be some hypocrisy about welcoming them, but not in my backyard. That’s what seems different about this.”

