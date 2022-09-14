FNC’s Jesse Watters to Lindsey Graham: Federal Abortion Ban Proposal Was ‘Terrible Timing, Terrible Tactics’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Fox News host Jesse Watters questioned Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about the timing and tactics of his Tuesday press conference announcing a proposal for a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Watters said, “On the day inflation roared back, and the market crashed, I thought I’d see Republican senators holding press conferences in front of groceries stores and gas stations. You know, promising to bring prices down if you put them back in charge. But that’s not what happened. Instead, Lindsey Graham called a press conference to propose a nationwide abortion ban.”

He continued, “Senator, Republicans are very angry at you. Why’d you do it on that day? Not great timing. Don’t you see that?”

Graham said, “I’m proudly pro-life, and I have no apology for being pro-life. And there’s no bad time to defend the unborn. So, if you expect me to sit on the sidelines and watch the Democratic Party try to pass the most radical abortion law in the history of the country, you’re pointing to the wrong guy.”

Waters said, “No one’s saying you need to sit on the sidelines, but yesterday wasn’t the day to do that. Yesterday was the day they lost all momentum when this inflation thing punched them right in the face, and you gave them an out. A lot of people don’t like that. You could’ve done it on any other day.”

Graham said, “So, I take issue. I don’t think there’s a bad day to stand up for the unborn. What am I trying to say? That America needs to have a policy that makes us a civilized nation.”

Watters said, “You gotta talk tactics, Senator. This is terrible timing, terrible tactics. We could’ve shoved this down on their throat on the day Americans got hammered with this inflation number, and the market crashing. And now all the media and the Democrats are talking about is federal abortion ban, federal abortion ban. You know that’s not smarted politics, right?”

He added, “I’m just saying you’re getting a lot of heat for the timing of that.”

Graham said, “I can stand the heat.”

Waters said, “I respect your opinion. Like I said, timing was off, and timing is everything. Senator, thank you so much.”

Graham shot back, “Tell that to the baby.”

