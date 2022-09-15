Dem Rep. Keating: Martha’s Vineyard Is ‘Very Small’ and Doesn’t Have Resources

On Thursday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA) reacted to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard by stating that Martha’s Vineyard is “very small” and so there are “absolutely no resources to deal with this.”

Keating said, “That’s part of the cynical nature of this. Martha’s Vineyard is a very small populated island. People commute from the land just to work there because there’s no housing. So, there’s absolutely no resources to deal with this. But fortunately, religious community members and local officials and now state officials are springing into action to deal with it. So, there was no ability to do it here. This wouldn’t have been a destination simply to move them from one state to another. This was clearly just to attract political attention with an island that is known, in the summertime, for its wealthy visitors. But I’ve got to tell you this, that it backfired on him with the response of local officials.”

