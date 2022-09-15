Rick Scott: GOP Will Win Senate Matchups, Biden ‘Toxic’ to Democrats

Wednesday, during an appearance on the Fox News Channel, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), the National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman, dismissed claims Republicans would not win the Senate in November.

Scott pointed to polling in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada to bolster his claim.

“Let’s go through the polls,” he said. “That’s who — likely voters. Ron Johnson is winning. Ted Budd is winning. Herschel Walker’s winning. Adam Laxalt is tied to up one. We have had — we’re barely down in a variety of states. We’re down by one in Colorado. We’re three points in Washington, two to four points in Arizona. We are actually heading in the right direction. The Democrats, they don’t want to be seen with Biden. They — he’s toxic to the Democrats.”

“So, if we stay on our message, talk about inflation, about the border crisis, about crime — this is not where the country wants to go,” Scott continued. “The country says this — the country is heading in the right direction. The Democrats control the House, the White House, and the Senate. So we are going to win in November. There will be a lot of noise out there about how Republicans can’t win. But look at the polls. We keep getting better week after week after week.”

