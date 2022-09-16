Dem Rep. Lynch: Migrant Transports ‘Trying to Stir up a Negative Connotation with Respect to the Situation on the Border’

During an interview with ABC News on Friday, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) said that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ), and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sending migrants to Democratic sanctuary areas is “political theater” in an attempt “to stir up a negative connotation with respect to the situation on the border.”

After playing a clip of President Joe Biden criticizing Republicans for sending migrants to sanctuary areas and saying that there’s a process at the border that Republicans shouldn’t interfere with, ABC News National Correspondent Kenneth Moton asked, “Congressman, what do you make of the President’s remarks, and do these actions from Republican Governors move the ball forward toward any actual reform?”

Lynch responded, “The President is spot on. There is a process. Right now, we have Title 42, and some of that is because of the pandemic issue. But, there’s a process for adult individuals, and then there’s a separate process for unaccompanied children. So, the President’s absolutely right, and I agree with him in total. And I think a lot of this is, unfortunately, political theater, trying to stir up a negative connotation with respect to the situation on the border.”

