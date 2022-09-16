El Paso Official: Migrants Need to Be Moved ‘More to the Interior’ Because We Lack Capacity, Flow Will Make Afghan Operation Seem ‘Simple’

On Friday’s “CNN Newsroom,” El Paso, TX Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino stated that either the flow of migrants needs to be stopped or redirected “more to the interior of the United States. We continue to release that flow right here on the border. We’re putting it in smaller communities. … And so, we don’t have the capacity to keep up with these sheer volumes.” D’Agostino also stated that, at the current pace, “this is going to make the Afghan operation look simple.”

D’Agostino said, “You know, as far as for the law, we’ve to look at what our options are. Is there any Title 42 availability? Is there anything we can communicate with Venezuela themselves so we can control the flow? We also need to stop or redirect that flow more to the interior of the United States. We continue to release that flow right here on the border. We’re putting it in smaller communities. I mean, El Paso is a population of 800,000, but we’re limited to one airport and a bus terminal. And so, we don’t have the capacity to keep up with these sheer volumes. Another option would be to [say], if the flow is going to continue, they could stand up a federal facility that can hold numbers, such as a military installation. We’ve seen that happen with the Afghan evacuation. And, at this current pace, we’re not — this is going to make the Afghan operation look simple. That’s the direness of this situation we have right now.”

