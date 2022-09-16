Sharpton: ‘Repulsive’ DeSantis, Abbott Using Segregationists Tactics

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Friday on “Deadline” that Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Gregg Abbott (R-TX) sending migrants to several cities, including Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, and Martha’s Vineyard is using the tactics of segregationists in the early 1960s.

Sharpton said, “This is as morally despicable as you can get. And I think that is an element of this that is racially tinged. It is not lost on a lot of us that they send them to Washington, D.C., to Mayor Bowser, to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Eric Adams in New York City, all black mayors, and Martha’s Vineyard, which is a well-known place where the black elite have their homes including Obama. They get an extradition into their crowd. Let’s send them to these people of color that are in power.”

He added, “This is what the segregationists did in the early ’60s when I was a child. They deceived people in southern states, blacks, and said we’re going to bring you to Massachusetts, send you to Massachusetts, you’re going to meet with President Kennedy and discuss your rights. Of course, when they got to Massachusetts. There was no meeting with President Kennedy. There was no discussion of their rights. It was to mock them and use them as political pawns and almost as a joke to make their point about segregation. That’s exactly what DeSantis and Abbott is doing some 55 years later. It ought to be repulsive. You see children in there. Aren’t these the pro-life people? So you’re now so concerned about babies being born, but you’re going to have babies from Venezuela all over the country just being used as pawns on a political chess board.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN