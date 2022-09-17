Biden Warns Putin Against Use of Nuclear, Chemical Weapons – ‘It’ll Be Consequential’

During an interview set to air on Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “60 Minutes,” President Joe Biden was asked by network correspondent Scott Pelley about the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin using chemical or nuclear weapons as his nation’s military struggles to hold on to territory gained in its Ukraine ground invasion.

“Don’t, don’t, don’t,” Biden said. “You will change the face of war unlike anything since World War II.”

Biden did not reveal what the U.S. response would be. However, he did say it would be “consequential.”

“You think I would tell you if I knew exactly what it would be?” he replied. “Of course, I’m not going to tell you. It’ll be consequential. They’ll become more of a pariah in the world than they ever have been. And depending on the extent of what they do will determine what response would occur.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor