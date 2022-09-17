Gingrich: Two Governors Making Sure the Public Understands What Has Been Going on Bothers Democrats

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich acknowledged the role of Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Greg Abbott (R-TX) were having in American politics, which he said drew attention to glaring deficiencies in governance and public safety.

Gingrich said having two GOP governors playing that role was “bothering” Democrats.

“What’s bothering I think the Democrats is that you now have a couple of governors who are making sure the public understands what has actually been going on anyway,” he said. “And remember, this isn’t the middle of a crime epidemic on a scale we have never seen, not even in the 70s. Philadelphia, this year, will have the highest murder rate in its history has occurred.”

“Atlanta now has a higher per capita murder rate than Chicago,” Gingrich continued. “And of course, in Chicago, which was a huge crime problem, the people in the Democrats in the state legislature just voted to end bail for cash. So you’re going to be turning out criminals back on the street in a way that you mean you have to wonder, are these people just crazy, because it’s not just political. I mean, this is not about being a radical leftist. This is about being nuts.”

