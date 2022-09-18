Biden: ‘There’s Not a Single Thing that I’ve Observed at All that Would Affect Me or the United States Relative to My Son Hunter’

President Joe Biden said Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that he was not concerned about his son Hunter Biden’s behavior in any way.

Anchor Scott Pelley said, “His son, Hunter, has been a lightning rod for suspicion. Hunter Biden’s former addiction to crack cocaine led to a life he describes as nonstop depravity. He has also acknowledged a federal investigation into his taxes. Congress investigated Hunter Biden’s job with a Ukrainian company at the time that his father ran Ukrainian policy in the Obama administration. A Republican investigation, however, uncovered no wrongdoing by then-Vice President Biden.”

Pelley asked, “Mr. President, if you run again, Republicans are most likely to go after your son Hunter once again. I wonder what you would like to say about your son and whether any of his troubles have caused conflicts for you or for the United States.”

Biden said, “I love my son, number one. He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it. And, no, there’s not a single thing that I’ve observed at all that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter.”

