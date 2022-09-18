Liz Cheney: ‘Clearly’ Donald Trump ‘Violated the Law’

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump “clearly” broke the law with his actions surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

Anchor Jake Tapper asked. “Do you think, as a personal opinion and an attorney, that there are criminal offenses?”

Cheney said, “Well, I want to be careful because I’m the vice chair of the committee because the committee itself has to make determinations about criminal referrals. Those are decisions that the committee will make.”

She added, “I think clearly what we have laid out, though, indicates that the former president of the United States was involved in efforts that were not only unconstitutional but also violated the law.”