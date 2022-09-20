Jayapal: ‘Don’t Tell Me We Need More Money at the Border’ — GOP Saying Border’s Open Is ‘a Big Part of the Problem’ at Border

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) argued that we don’t need more money for border security because there’s already been increased funding for the border and that Republicans are “a big part of the problem” at the border because when they say that the border’s open “they actually are inviting more people to come to the border because they’re claiming it’s open.”

After claiming that Republicans don’t want to fix the border problem because former President Trump ended foreign aid programs and made it harder for people to enter the country legally, Jayapal stated, “And finally, don’t tell me we need more money at the border. We have continued to increase money at the border, but we haven’t done it by also fixing the legal immigration system and providing people the opportunity and ways to come in here legally.”

She later added, “I just have to say, also, that every time they say the border’s open and all these people are storming over, they actually are inviting more people to come to the border because they’re claiming it’s open. So, they are also a big part of the problem.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett