Ron Johnson: Governors Have to Act to Get Attention Because ‘Complicit and Corrupt Media’ Has Ignored Border

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) praised Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Greg Abbott (R-TX), and Doug Ducey (R-AZ) for transporting migrants to some Democratic-run areas and said that the root cause of the problem at the border is the Biden administration, but also blamed “the complicit and corrupt media that has covered this up” and forced the Governors to take action to draw attention to the issue.

Johnson said, “I think it’s brilliant. These governors have been sending some immigrants to some sanctuary cities, these Democratic strongholds that all claim to want to coexist and be welcoming, and they’re freaking out. They can’t handle it. Well, how are governors handling 7,000 people a day? How is CBP handling it? That’s what’s opening up the lanes for deadly drugs that, last year, killed 107,000 people in drug overdoses. So, it’s a crisis. I blame the Biden administration. That is the root cause, but also the media, the complicit and corrupt media that has covered this up and really required these Governors to do something to highlight the problem so that maybe, maybe the administration will take this seriously. But, you know, Brian, they won’t even admit it’s a problem. They say it’s a challenge.”

