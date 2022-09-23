Ana Navarro to DeSantis, Republicans: Flying Migrants to Massachusetts ‘Is Not Christian’

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard was “not Christian.”

Navarro said, “First, I think DeSantis is going to run whether Trump runs or not.”

She continued, “This is something that strikes me very personally. First of all, I’m a Floridian … So that’s my taxpayer money that’s being used as a political stunt. To schlep immigrants who are fleeing a communist regime like I did from Nicaragua.”

Navarro added, “These Nicaraguans and these Venezuelans, they are trekking through the jungles of Panama to get here. Republicans talk every day against communism and against socialism, and yet they have no conscience and no qualms about using victims of communism and socialism as political pawns in a political stunt to get the base out. That is inhumane. It is unconscionable. It is heartless, it is cruel, and I will tell you what it is not. It the not Christian.”

She concluded, “So for all of those Republicans, including Ron DeSantis telling me he is putting on his armor of God, how dare you bring up Christian values? How dare you go against communism and use these victims of communism for your political gain.”

