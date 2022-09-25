Barrasso: A President Can’t Declassify Documents by Thinking About It

Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that former President Donald Trump’s claim he could declassify documents by thinking about it was incorrect.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked, “I want to ask you about the investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified information. Even his lawyers have provided no evidence that he declassified the documents, Trump said this week that he could declassify documents by thinking about it. Do you agree with that?”

Barrasso answered, “I’ve not heard that one before.”

He added, “I don’t know anything about the rules for when a president declassifies documents and information. What I do know is what I’d like to see, from a Senate standpoint, is I’d like to see the Department of Justice come to us and show us in a classified setting what the information is, what they’ve done. I thought the raid at the former president’s home — I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Stephanopoulos interjected, “Senator, that was a rhetorical question. You know that a president can’t declassify documents by thinking about it. Why can’t you say so?

Barrasso said, “I don’t think a president can declassify documents by saying so, by thinking about it.”

