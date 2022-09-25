Schiff on Next January 6 Hearing: ‘The Public Will Certainly Learn Things it Hasn’t Seen Before’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the “public will certainly learn things it hasn’t seen before” during the upcoming hearing of the January 6 House Select Committee.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “So your committee is going to hold the first public hearing in more than two months coming up. How much new information are we going to see Wednesday, and what will the focus of the hearing be?”

Schiff said, “You know, we’re not disclosing yet what the focus will be. You know, I can’t say, as this may be one of the last hearings of this nature, that is one that is focused on the factual record, I think it will be potentially more sweeping than some of the other hearings. It, too, will be thematic and tell a story about Donald Trump’s plot to overturn the election. The public will certainly learn things it hasn’t seen before, but it will also understand information it already has in a different context by seeing it how relates to other elements of this plot. So I think it will be as others worth watching. I hope we will, you know, additionally down the road have a hearing to explore our findings and recommendations going forward to protect the country.”

