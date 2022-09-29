GOP Rep. Flores: Money Allocated to IRS to Go After Middle Class Should Go to School Safety

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) argued that some of the money allocated to the IRS by the Inflation Reduction Act should be spent on school safety and security and touted legislation she has introduced to do so.

Flores said, “The IRS is going after the lower class and middle class. See, people in the upper class can afford the lawyer, but not the lower class and the middle class. So, this is very important for us. The safety of our children, it is a top priority for all parents. If we’re able to send billions of dollars to Ukraine, we should be able to spend billions of dollars [on] keeping our children safe. At the end of the day, we’re parents. We want that peace of mind when we drop off our child. And what this will do, it will secure the schools by investing in cameras, metal detectors, locks on doors, on cyber monitoring technology, hiring more law enforcement as well, and also investing $1 billion in mental health. It is time that we invest in our children. … I don’t want to hear anyone tell me that it’s a lot of money, no, it’s not, when we’re able to send billions of dollars to Ukraine…we should be able to spend $11 billion, that, by the way, has been approved in Congress already.”

