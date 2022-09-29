WH Spox Kirby: Biden Demanded Gas Prices Not Rise Because He Wants People of Florida to Recover

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” White House NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby stated that President Joe Biden’s demand that the price of gas shouldn’t increase in the wake of Hurricane Ian was just because Biden “didn’t want to see anybody trying to take advantage of the dire straits” that people in Florida are in.

Kirby said, “I think the President wanted to make it very clear to them, as well as to the good people of Florida that he wants the residents of Florida to get up back on their feet as quickly as possible, as smoothly and as efficiently as possible, and he didn’t want to see anybody trying to take advantage of the dire straits that these people are in. And it’s not just –.”

Host Neil Cavuto then cut in to say that this hasn’t happened and he wants to know where Biden’s warning came from.

Kirby responded, “I think he just wanted to lay down a marker, Neil, I think he felt it was really important that the people of Florida know that the President and the federal government [are] behind them, and we’re going to do everything we can to help them back on their feet and that includes being watchful and mindful and vigilant about anybody that might try to take advantage of the situation.”

Kirby added, “I think this came from the heart. This came from a President who cares about the people of Florida, wants to make sure that they’re getting all the support that they need.” And that there hasn’t been any profiteering seen yet.

