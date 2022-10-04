Bobulinski: Hunter Biden Committed ‘Fraud’ Against Business Partners

Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski said in a preview clip that will air Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that Hunter committed “fraud” against his business partners.

Carlson said, “So they were shafting you without your knowledge, it sounds like.”

Bobulinski said, “Yeah, it’s called fraud.”

Carlson said, “I don’t see any other explanation for this, do you?”

Bobulinski said, “I’m sure you can reach out to the Biden family and get comment from them.”

Carlson said, “They are not returning our calls right now.”

