Cori Bush Defends Calls to Defund the Police – ‘We Can’t Get Caught Up in Words’

Representative Cori Bush (D-MO) defended her calls to defund the police by saying “we can’t get caught up in words” Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked, “You have stuck by it. In fact, you are are one of the few Democrats who still says let’s defund the police. Are you worried at all that that could hurt some of your colleagues going into the midterm elections?”

Bush said, ‘The thing about defund the police is we have to tell the entire narrative. People hear ‘defund the police,’ but you know what they’ll say – say ‘reallocate,’ say ‘divest,’ say ‘move.’ But it’s still the same thing.”

She continued, “We can’t get caught up on the words. People spend more time focusing on the word ‘defund’ than they spend on caring and addressing the problem of police violence in this country.”

Discussing Bush’s book The Forerunner: A Story of Pain and Perseverance, Stephanopoulos asked, “In your book, you recount episodes of abuse and assault throughout your life. Was it hard to tell that part of the story?”

Bush said, “It was hard because I had to keep going. Every time I did an edit, I had to keep going back into those moments.”

