Gov. Greg Abbott: Biden Responsible for ‘Humanitarian Crisis’ at Border

Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” that President Joe Biden was responsible for the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Abbott said, “All you have to do is look at the numbers of the people who are coming across the border as well as those who are victims of human trafficking, and you see that there is one person who is responsible for this, and that’s Joe Biden. Go back two and a half years ago, and he saw the fewest illegal border crossings in multiple decades. Then Joe Biden eliminated every measure put in place by President Trump that has now led to an all-time record in the past year there has been more than 2.2 million people crossing the border illegally.”

He added, “Many of those are victims of human trafficking. Many did not make it here because they lost their life on the way. That’s why the United Nations declared the border between the United States and Mexico, Biden’s border, the most dangerous crossing and the entire world. And so what Biden is doing by turning a blind eye to this is outrageous, and it is the biggest humanitarian crisis caused by Joe Biden.”

