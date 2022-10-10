MSNBC’s Wallace Pitches Obama, Christie ‘Democracy Commission’ Because GOP ‘Destroying Democracy’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace asked Monday on her show “Deadline” if a “democracy commission” led by former President Barack Obama with people like former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) was needed because Republicans are “destroying democracy in the dark.”

Wallace said, “The reason I started by asking if we’ve ever been here before because, as a country, we have to participate in it. Because if you have kids, if you have anything to do with an election, an election worker or news anchor they will wake up and want to know what happened. I think we have to have a conversation as a country about how we might not know the next morning what happened. We might not know the next day. That is their point. They’re not all running to win. They’re running to sow discord in America. It will change everything. We will wake up the morning after Election Day – we might not call it Election Day in two years. We might call it election week.”

She continued, “We are watching Republicans not just destroying democracy in the dark, breaking into election offices and plugging stuff in, we’re watching them do it from rally stages, debate stages. That’s where they’re doing it.”

She added, “The reason I ask you if we’ve been here before. Do you think it requires a democracy commission? Should President Obama ask Chris Christie and Ben Ginsburg to sort of man a democracy hotline the way people used to man other crises? What should we do?”

Political commentator Claire McCaskill said, “Well, it doesn’t take a commission. It just takes Republicans to have some character and integrity standing up to these people who have decided that cheating is okay if it lets you win.”

