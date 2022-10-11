Biden Guarantees Assault Weapons Ban Passage – ‘Not a Joke’

President Joe Biden said Tuesday on “CNN Tonight” that he will pass the assault weapon ban again before he leaves office.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Democratic voters approve of the job you’re doing. Democratic voters overwhelmingly like you. But one poll shows that almost two-thirds of Democratic voters want a new nominee in 2024, and the top reason they gave was your age. So what’s your message to Democrats who like you, who like what you’ve done but are concerned about your age and the demands of the job?”

Biden said, “They’re concerned whether or not I can get anything done. Name me a president in recent history that’s gotten as much done as I have in the first two years. Not a joke. The vast majority of the American people do like what I got done. And so it’s a matter of can you do the job, and I believe I can do the job. I’ve been able to do the job. I got more done. I got all this legislation passed. I ran on that. I said this is what I’m going to do, and I’m still getting it done. You know, dealing with, you know, making sure the veterans get compensated for the burn pits, making sure we’re in a situation where we finally have action on guns. By the way, I’m going to get an assault weapons ban before this is over. I’m going to get that again, not a joke.”

