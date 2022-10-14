MSNBC’s Lemire: Trump Too ‘Afraid of Liz Cheney’ to Testify Before January 6 Probe

MSNBC host Jonathan Lemire told his co-hosts Friday on “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump will not testify before the January 6 Select Committee because he was “afraid” of Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Lemire said, “First of all, it should be said the institutions held, just barely, but they held. They held in the aftermath of 2020, they held on January 6. We saw video evidence of that yesterday for the first time. Now we are seeing here the wheels move slowly, but there has never been more peril that this former president is under than right now. We should note word from Mar-a-Lago last night that he might respond to the subpoena. He would be inclined to potentially show up if they could do it live. Let’s be clear – no one thinks he’s going to do that.”

He added, “He offered to talk to Robert Mueller initially. That went away. He always does this. He’s not going to appear under oath. Simply not going to happen. So let’s set that aside.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough asked, “Are you saying he’s too scared? Is he too scared of Liz Cheney? Are you saying that he’s a coward?”

Lemire said, “I think Donald Trump would not want to be in that moment.”

Scarborough asked, “He’s afraid of Liz Cheney. Is that what you’re saying?”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “He won’t show up?”

Scarborough said, “He won’t show up because he’s scared of Liz Cheney.”

Lemire said, “He’s afraid of Liz Cheney. He’s afraid of the process.”

Scarborough said, “Okay. All right. That’s interesting. Well, you should know. You wrote the book on this.”

Lemire said, “I did. There’s a whole chapter about the fear of Liz Cheney.”

