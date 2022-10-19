Demings on Abortion: We Can’t ‘Tolerate Discrimination,’ Making Women Second-Class Citizens

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the country could not tolerate discrimination of any kind nor can we go back to a time where any group of people is “treated like second-class citizens” when questioned on abortion.

MSNBC political analyst Adrienne Elrod asked, “I want to talk about abortion quickly. You really held Senator Rubio to account last night on abortion. You see, a lot of these Republicans who have been fighting for a Supreme Court that is overturning Roe. that is exactly what happened. Now trying to have it both ways because they see how unpopular overturning Roe is with swing voters. Can you talk about how you think this issue will play in your election in particular, especially when there are some economic issues that candidates are contending with?”

Demings said, “Well, thank you for that question. Look, I have four beautiful granddaughters, and I cannot imagine an America where they have less constitutional rights or protections or rights to privacy than I do. So that is a battle that we’re going to fight, and we’re going to fight it with everything that we have. But when I’m traveling the state talking to voters, I remind them, look, abortion may not be your issue, but if we send a message that it is okay to take away any constitutional rights at all, then the next time it happens, it just may be your issue.”

“I think Clarence Thomas was quite clear on the day that they overturned Dobbs when he said that maybe we need to look at access to contraception, maybe we need to look at marriage equality,” she continued. “What’s next? So I take a lot of time informing the voters we cannot tolerate discrimination of any kind nor can we go back to a time where any group of people are treated like second-class citizens.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN