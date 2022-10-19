Grassley: ‘Public Has a Right to Know’ About Hunter Biden’s Business Dealings

During an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) reiterated his call for more transparency regarding whistleblower allegations about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in a letter he sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Well, first of all, the letter lays it out pretty clear,” he said. “We have seen documents that these whistleblowers have shown us, we’ve read them, my team has gone through them thoroughly. And we know what there is at the Justice Department and the FBI. And so, our letters are to get them to let them know what we know.”

“And to get them to tell us what they’re doing with it, if anything, and we’re trying to embarrass them in to saying to do their job,” Grassley continued. “And the public has a right to know this. What I hear in Iowa is that people are sick and tired of the unequal application of the law. And you hear – you see this in the Justice Department and the FBI, with this Hunter case throughout.”

According to the Iowa Republican, Hunter Biden’s association with President Joe Biden made the business dealing fair game for public disclosure.

“Listen, the documents speak for themselves,” he added. “And I want to know what their response to it. If it involves the President of the United States, the public has a right to know that. But we ask these questions. With these and other instances of our investigation, we get no answer. Congress is entitled to this answer. The American people are entitled to this answer, and that’s the purpose of my letter.”

