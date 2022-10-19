Kinzinger: McCarthy ‘Giving Aid and Comfort’ to Russia With Ukraine Aid Comments

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was “giving aid and comfort to the enemy” by saying if Republicans retake the House, they would reconsider aid to Ukraine.

Tuesday, McCarthy said, “I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession, and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine.”

Anchor John Berman asked, “Do you feel surprised that it made news when Kevin McCarthy suggested that Ukrainian aid may not be as forthcoming if Republicans take control of Congress?”

Kinzinger said, “No, I’m not surprised at all because, look, we’ve had very strong bipartisan support for Ukraine and Ukraine fighting against Russia. What Kevin McCarthy said maybe in his mind, he actually did believe that all he was saying is, hey, we want to have some oversight on this. But what he did was give a really strong — I mean, I guarantee you, first off, you know, our evening friends on maybe a different news network are going to be talking about this constantly. Folks over at Russia are going to be talking about this constantly on RT. You’re giving aid and comfort to the enemy, intentionally or unintentionally.”

He added, “There are a lot of people, frankly, in the world that are worried about what a Republican majority could do, not because of the majority of Republicans, a majority of Republicans support Ukraine, but because, you know, if it’s a ten vote majority and people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has made it clear that, you know, Vladimir Putin is basically some defender of Christianity, has her way, it would be pretty tough to get stuff through Congress.”

