McMorris Rodgers: China’s ‘Accumulating More Oil’ While Biden Drains the SPR

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) stated that while President Joe Biden has drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to its lowest level in nearly 40 years, “China is accumulating more oil.”

Rodgers said, “It is just outrageous what President Biden is doing right now with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It’s now at the lowest level since 1984. And meanwhile, China is accumulating more oil. They now have the largest petroleum reserve. It makes no sense. And we are anxious for Election Day. We are anxious for the Republicans to win the majority in the House so that we can unleash American energy, so that we can send a strong signal that we want more oil and natural gas production in the United States of America. We want to build more refineries. We want to export LNG to our allies around the world. But we also want to send a strong signal to the investment community that they need to be funding, they need to be investing in American oil and natural gas. It’s so critical to our national security, to our economy. The foundation of our economy is energy. And I cannot overstate how important it is for us to unleash American energy, invest in energy infrastructure, more pipelines, hydropower, nuclear, clean coal. We have abundant energy resources in the United States. It’s foundational to our way of life, our leadership, and the Republicans are ready to advance that agenda.”

