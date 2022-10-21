Biden: McCarthy Is ‘Uninformed’ for Saying There Won’t Be Ukraine ‘Blank Check’ — ‘It’s About’ NATO and Europe

During a portion of an interview with MSNBC released on Friday, President Joe Biden responded to House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) promise that if Republicans take control of Congress, there won’t be a “blank check” for Ukraine and people won’t support a blank check by saying that he “can understand somebody having that view who’s uninformed,” and that while a lot of money is being spent in Ukraine, “it’s so much more than the Ukrainians. It’s about NATO. It’s about Western Europe. It’s about making sure that Putin is not able to succeed in the way that he is using the brutality of his activities.”

Host Jonathan Capehart asked, “Given what Leader McCarthy said, should he even be speaker?”

Biden responded, “Well, look, I can understand somebody having that view who’s uninformed, and believe it, because it costs so much money to help them. We’re spending a lot of money helping the Ukrainians, but it’s so much more than the Ukrainians. It’s about NATO. It’s about Western Europe. It’s about making sure that Putin is not able to succeed in the way that he is using the brutality of his activities. And I think that — I just think it’s about, again, this notion of power and either lack of knowledge or power, one of the two is the driving force, maybe both.”

