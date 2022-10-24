Carville: Dems Need to Stop Listening to Elitist Coastal People’s NPR Politics

Democratic consultant and political commentator James Carville said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the Democratic party needs to stop listening to “elite coastal people” who push identity politics.

Thursday on MSNBC, former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said, “I’ll make this prediction right now. We’ll pick up two to three in the Senate and pick up the House. We will pick up seats in the House and not lose them.”

Carville said, “I agree with you if we execute an obvious strategy that is right in front of us. But if we keep this kind of NPR foundation strategy of identity left politics, we’re going to lose. If we pick up the banner and say, they have a plan, and this is their plan. You didn’t believe them when they told you they would overturn Roe. Guess what? They did. You better believe them when they tell you they want to get rid of Social Security and Medicare because they do. And I will agree with the governor if these Democrats have the discipline and the common sense to drive these issues home.”

Host Ari Melber said, “How do you define the NPR politics?”

Carville said, “I defined it in the spring of 2021 when I wrote a piece in The Wall Street Journal saying the Democrats need to own the crime issue, or the crime issue will own you. Well, people said, well, you can’t do that because there will be a big backlash. Okay, you didn’t own it, and guess what? It’s a big problem for Democrats. I’m telling the same elite coastal people forget everything. We are going to advertise and push the fact that they want to throw people off Medicare and Social Security, and they want to shut the government down to do it. That’s how you win. We should have grabbed the crime issue back in the spring of 2021, but we got to listen to these foundation NPR types, which is always a disaster.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN