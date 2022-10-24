Watch: Protesters, Heckler Crash Chaotic ‘View’ Interview with Ted Cruz

Protesters and a heckler interrupted an appearance by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Monday on ABC’s “The View” twice.

While Cruz was talking about the economy, protesters began chanting, “Cover climate now.”

Whoopi Goldberg shouted, “Excuse me! Ladies! Excuse us! Let us do our job. We hear what you have to say, but you got to go. You got to go. You got to let us do our job.”

Cruz joked, “I’m really glad you don’t have a Van Gogh on the wall.”

After the protesters were cleared from the studio, co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “The Republican Party didn’t even put out an agenda, right? I ask this question on the show all the time, right? What do the Republicans stand for, and what is the Republican agenda?”

Cruz said, “It’s very simple. I’ll give you three words, jobs, freedom and security.”

He added, “This election is going to be a tidal wave. I think Republicans are going to retake both houses. And the biggest reason is people at home are saying, is my life better than it was two years ago? And I think for the vast majority of Americans, the answer is no.”

An audience member screamed out an obscenity that was muted.

The co-host reacted with shock as the show quickly cut to a commercial.

