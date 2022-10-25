GOP Rep. Stewart: Economy Will Get Worse as Dem Spending Hits Economy and Biden’s Laying Groundwork to Blame GOP

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) argued that President Joe Biden has accepted a Republican takeover of Congress in the 2022 midterms and is now laying the groundwork to blame the inevitable worsening of economic conditions that will take place as spending passed by Democrats takes time to work its way through the economy on a Republican Congress.

Stewart stated, “We’re going to take the House. I think we’re going to take the Senate. I think Biden — President Biden has accepted that. The second thing that’s inevitable is the economy is going to get worse. And he’s going to claim then, well, it’s because of a Republican House or a Republican Senate.”

He added, “Well, it took $10 trillion and a couple of years to implement this horrible policy. It’s going to take a little time for that money to work through the economy. If you ask what we’re going to do, the answer is actually pretty simple, we’re going to put the brakes on this outrageous spending, no more trillion-dollar packages, no more trillion-dollar student loan forgiveness, no more trillion-dollar COVID relief funds. But it’s going to take a little bit of time.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett