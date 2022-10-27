CNN’s Dr. Reiner: Because His Campaign Isn’t Transparent, We Can’t Really Say How Much Fetterman Will Recover 

On Wednesday’s “CNN Tonight,” CNN Medical Analyst, Interventional Cardiologist, and Professor of Medicine and Surgery at George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences Dr. Jonathan Reiner stated that “it’s very difficult to know” how much U.S. Senate candidate and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) can recover because due to lack of transparency by his campaign, “we don’t really know how much Mr. Fetterman has actually recovered.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Do you think that, like in a year from now, this will all be in the rearview mirror if he does the work he needs to do?”

Reiner responded, “It’s hard to know. And part of the problem is that the campaign was opaque at the very beginning. They didn’t really disclose the degree of his illness. We don’t really know how sick he was. If we — in fact, his treating physicians were never made available to the press or the public, so we don’t really know how much Mr. Fetterman has actually recovered.”

Reiner added, “So, he might have had a massive event, and if people who had seen him originally might now say, oh, my God, he looks remarkably better, and I bet he does, but not knowing how far he’s come, it’s very difficult to know how far he can go. And it would be good for the people who care for him to be made available to the press. There is no sin in having a stroke. There’s a lot of honor in the dogged determination that it takes to recover, and I admire that. What I don’t admire is the way sort of the campaign has handled the disclosure of his illness.”

