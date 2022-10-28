GOP Rep. Steube: Europe Needs to Step Up on Ukraine Aid if We’re Going to Keep Spending

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) discussed how a Republican Congress would handle aid to Ukraine and stated that there needs to be greater oversight and “the other European allies and NATO allies need to start stepping up if America’s going to take a larger role in this.”

Steube said [relevant remarks begin around 1:12:10] there have been aid packages and “The overwhelming majority of Congress supported them. But at some point, you have to say, when are we going to have oversight on the money that’s being spent? I voted for the first package, but I voted against all the rest of the packages because the administration has refused to provide us information as to how it’s being spent. There [are] no guardrails on it. And quite frankly, I support the America first agenda and I think we have our own issues right here at home on the border, right here in my district, where people are — homes have been destroyed and they’re trying to make FEMA claims and SBA loans to get their lives back together. And that’s where the focus of the American taxpayer dollars should be.”

He added, “The people that are closest to this war in eastern Europe need to start coming up with the resources. They have spent nowhere what America has spent…and the other European allies and NATO allies need to start stepping up if America’s going to take a larger role in this.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett