Ron Johnson: Americans May Never Hear the Truth About Hunter Biden

Friday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) warned the Biden administration make take extraordinary measures in a potential plea agreement with President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden to seal records regarding a possible corruption investigation by the Department of Justice.

If the Justice Department were to do so, the Wisconsin Republicans said Americans might never know the entire story of the Hunter Biden saga.

“Well, Jesse, they never had an excuse,” he said. “The FBI held Hunter Biden’s laptop since December 2019. But according to whistleblowers, they were told do not look at that laptop. You know, we had a whistleblower that — whistleblower saying that the attorney Weiss’ office does not have the resources necessary to take — undertake this type of investigation.”

“So now I’m highly concerned,” Johnson continued. “My concern is what they will do is they will do some kind of plea agreement with Hunter Biden and then seal the records. And Americans will maybe never hear the full truth. But, no, this is — this is not an equal system of justice we have here. Certainly not under the Biden administration. We need equal justice.”

