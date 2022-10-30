Fmr Dem Rep. Edwards Blames Tea Party Movement for Paul Pelosi Attack

Former Rep. Donna Edwards (D- MD) said on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi was in part a result of the “Tea Party Movement.”

Anchor Jonathan Capehart said, “The attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband comes at a time when threats on members of Congress have increased. As someone who served in Congress, what is your reaction to the changing political environment? In your travels on your RV trip across the country, did you hear from people that gives you concern about the rise of political violence? Where the potential for political violence in this country?”

Edwards said, “It’s really interesting because I did hear from people. There were people who thought that January 6th was completely justified. I think that this was a really frightening development. There is a large swath of the country where people are extremely angry. I think the public should understand that most members of Congress, apart from the leadership and a handful of members who were part of the impeachment process and serve on the January 6 Committee, do not have individual security. They are allowed to use some of the representational allowance to pay for that security, but as a member of Congress, you are on your own.”

She added, “When you think back over the last decade or so, I look to the beginnings of the Tea Party movement when they were more active threats against members of Congress. That that has escalated to the point we are now. It is so sad what is happened with Paul Pelosi in the Pelosi family. this is a very, very dangerous time. At the same time you don’t want to scare people so much that you scare the motive voting.”

