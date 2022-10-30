McDaniel: Blaming GOP for Paul Pelosi Attack ‘Unfair’ — Biden Didn’t Talk About Kavanaugh Assassination Attempt

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that it is unfair to blame Republicans for the attack on Paul Pelosi.

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “I want to start with the attack on Paul Pelosi, it is getting all the headlines this weekend. He is recovering from surgery, expected to do well, have a full recovery. But the The Washington Post wasting no time, writing this, ‘For many Democrats the attack on on Nancy Pelosi’s husband represent the all but enviable conclusion of Republicans increasingly violent and threatening rhetoric toward political opponents.’ There is still a lot we don’t about this case, what do you make much that accusation?”

McDaniel said, “Well, I think that’s unfair. I think this is a deranged individual. You can’t say people saying let’s fire Pelosi or let’s take back the House is saying go do violence. It’s just unfair. And I think we all need to recognize violence is up across the board. Lee Zeldin was attacked. We had an assassination attempt against Brett Kavanaugh. And Democrats didn’t refute — didn’t repudiate that. Joe Biden didn’t talk about the assassination attempt against Brett Kavanaugh.”

