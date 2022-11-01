Kinzinger: If GOP Wins House They Will Try to Impeach Biden

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that if the Republicans won the majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections, they will repeatedly try to impeach President Joe Biden.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “NBC News can confirm a Politico report that the leading House Republicans on the Oversight and Judiciary Committees are planning to hold a press conference the week after the midterms on where their investigation into Hunter Biden stands and what comes next. Congressman, your response?”

Kinzinger said, “I mean, it’s zero surprise. I think you are going to see an attempt to impeach Joe Biden, I say it facetiously but I may be right every week. There’s always going to be somebody introducing a new bill to impeach Joe Biden. This is the moment, it’s all about how can you drive online fundraising, how can you radicalize. This is what we have to push back against. I’m trying to do it with Country First.”

He added, “We’ve endorsed some Democrats this year, particularly for secretary of state positions because they have to defend these elections. We’re in a pretty bad moment so let’s all stand up and say this is unacceptable, for one moment, an alliance for democracy.”

