Watch: Katie Hobbs Questioned Repeatedly on CNN for Not Debating Kari Lake

Democratic nominee for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs dodged multiple questions Wednesday on “CNN This Morning” about not debating her opponent, Republican nominee Kari Lake.

Co-host Don Lemon said, “I want to talk to you about debating. Why not debate your opponent? If you believe your opponent is, you know, has issues in spreading conspiracy theories about a stolen election and so on, and is not being truthful with the people of Arizona, why then not get on the debate stage and debate her?”

Hobbs said, “You know, not only is Kari Lake, has she centered her entire platform around this election denialism, I didn’t want to give her a bigger stage to do that. But additionally, she has shown that she’s not interested in having any kind of substantive conversation. She is on creating a spectacle.”

Lemon pressed, “If you were in the same space with her, wouldn’t it be easier to knock it down in front of everyone, in front of the most people, because you’re not stopping her from spreading whatever you believe that she is spreading by not debating her? She can go on television and talk about it, but you’re not confronting her on it. It seems like it would be an easy fix if you stood up on a debate stage and confronted her.”

Hobbs said, “Look we are six days out from this election and ur campaign strategy is our campaign strategy. We are moving forward I’m continuing to make my case to the voters of Arizona. Whether or not we debate in this race, we made a decision, didn’t want to be a par oft of her spectacle.”

